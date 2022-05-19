Turkey rejects ‘delusional’ statements by Greece on ‘Pontian’ claims

ANKARA

Turkey “categorically rejects the delusional statements made by Greek authorities on the pretext of the anniversary of the unfounded ‘Pontian’ claims, which completely distort history,” the Foreign Ministry has said.

In a written statement, Ankara said it was “regrettable” to see that Greek authorities continue their “irrational efforts to misrepresent history.”

Ankara also condemns the efforts of the anti-Turkey lobbies to deceive the public by bringing these “biased” claims to the agenda in third countries, the statement said.

“It is clear that the efforts of those who try to draw enmity from history and mislead the young generations will not serve peace and stability,” the ministry said.

Instead of relying on “falsified historical narratives contradicting reality,” it would be more reasonable for Greece to face the facts regarding the crimes against humanity that were established by the Lausanne Peace Treaty, as included in the report of the Allied Powers Investigation Commission, “committed by Greece during its occupation and invasion” attempt of Anatolia, the statement said.

Likewise, it would be appropriate for those who make such “unfounded” claims to remember the “brutal crimes and atrocities” perpetrated against other religious or ethnic groups, particularly the Turks, including the 1821 Tripolitsa massacre, it added.

“We invite Greece to work together for peace, stability and a prosperous future on the basis of cooperation instead of trying to distort the facts,” the ministry said.