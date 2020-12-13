Turkey rebukes Iran's 'baseless statements' in poem row

  • December 13 2020 10:34:00

Turkey rebukes Iran's 'baseless statements' in poem row

ANKARA
Turkey rebukes Irans baseless statements in poem row

Baseless statements of Iran, targeting Turkey and the Turkish president are not acceptable, said Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Dec. 12, according to diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu in a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the unfounded statements about Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The sources said that during the conversation, the attitude of the Iranian side over the poem was discussed, noting that Çavuşoğlu said the poem Erdoğan read in his speech in Baku was about Karabakh and that the president during his speech did not mention Iran, not even implicitly.

While channels were open to convey views on the issue to Turkey, the baseless and heavy statements of Iran that targeted the Turkish president were "unacceptable", Çavuşoğlu stressed, according to the sources.

Reminding Turkey’s support for the country during the most difficult periods when everyone turned their back on Iran, he said that forgetting this fact increased the disappointment over Iran’s baseless statements.

'Unacceptable accusations'

Meanwhile, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Dec. 12 condemned Iranian authorities over unfair accusations against the Turkish president for reading a poem during a ceremony in Azerbaijan.

"The unseemly attitude of some Iranian officials against our president, who always bravely defended the law against the embargo and isolation imposed on Iran, can never be accepted," Şentop, posted on Twitter.

Noting that the reaction Iran showed to Erdoğan, "they have not shown to those who imposed sanctions on their country”.

"I strongly condemn the [baseless] statements and ugly publishings [from Iran]," he said.

Earlier on Dec. 11, Iran summoned Turkey's ambassador to the country over a poem Erdoğan read out during a ceremony in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Derya Örs was summoned by Iran's deputy foreign minister to be told Tehran's "harsh condemnation", Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a written statement.

Örs was also told that Iran urgently expects an explanation, the statement added.

Turkey on Friday summoned the Iranian ambassador over unfounded allegations made about the Turkish president.

On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed that the poem Erdoğan read out targeted Iran's territorial integrity.

On Thursday, Erdoğan attended a victory parade in Azerbaijan's capital Baku to mark the country's recent military success in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

Turkey on Dec. 12 rebuked Tehran for "offensive language" aimed at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in connection with a controversial poem that might suggest Iran's northwestern provinces belong to Azerbaijan.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rebukes Iran's 'baseless statements' in poem row

    Turkey rebukes Iran's 'baseless statements' in poem row

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,199 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,809,809

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,199 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,809,809

  3. Wild boars raid streets in Tukey’s Marmaris district

    Wild boars raid streets in Tukey’s Marmaris district

  4. EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan

    EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan

  5. Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Turkish banks

    Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Turkish banks
Recommended
Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister

Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister
Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official

Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official
Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War

Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War
Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25

Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25
Greek Coast Guard levels up ill-treatment of migrants: Turkish interior minister

Greek Coast Guard levels up ill-treatment of migrants: Turkish interior minister
Turkey helping Palestinians in need of prosthetic eyes

Turkey helping Palestinians in need of prosthetic eyes
WORLD Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington for weekend rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden.

ECONOMY AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it is buying U.S. drug developer Alexion in a deal worth $39 billion.

SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

The Turkish team in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics of European Championships won silver medal on Dec. 12.