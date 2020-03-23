Turkey promotes quick kits for virus

  • March 23 2020 09:31:14

Turkey promotes quick kits for virus

ISTANBUL
Turkey promotes quick kits for virus

Turkey has begun dispatching quick coronavirus testing kits that show results in 15 minutes to hospitals.

The Health Ministry began using the tests after Health Minister Fahrettin Koca gave instructions to distribute diagnostic kits to all cities.

In addition to local kits that allow comprehensive results in 60-90 minutes, a quick diagnostic kit can be used that can give results in a fraction of that time.

The number of coronavirus tests and laboratories that can produce results have increased in Turkey after the suggestion of the Coronavirus Scientific Committee, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Koca had said on March 19 that Turkey’s goal is to carry out at least 10,000 to 15,000 tests daily and the government will increase the number of laboratories to 36 nationwide.

The reliability of the test is very high, according to microbiology specialist Yasemin Coşkun, who said it provides easy and fast use, especially in emergency departments.

Coşkun stated that swab samples taken from the mouth or nasal mucosa were examined in the quick coronavirus testing kit.

The kit was introduced at the Virology Laboratory of the General Directorate of Public Health.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  2. Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

    Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

  5. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’
Recommended
Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30
People defy calls for staying at home

People defy calls for staying at home
Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links

Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links
Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19

Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19
Two PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

Two PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus

Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

More countries imposed lockdown measures as coronavirus cases across the globe ballooned, led by a sharp rise in infections in Europe. Italy banned travel within the country, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home and New Zealand said it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation. 
ECONOMY Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

The Istanbul-based Turkish Cargo, a division of national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch direct freighter flights to the Austrian industrial city of Linz, the company announced on March 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on March 21.