Turkey promotes quick kits for virus

ISTANBUL

Turkey has begun dispatching quick coronavirus testing kits that show results in 15 minutes to hospitals.

The Health Ministry began using the tests after Health Minister Fahrettin Koca gave instructions to distribute diagnostic kits to all cities.

In addition to local kits that allow comprehensive results in 60-90 minutes, a quick diagnostic kit can be used that can give results in a fraction of that time.

The number of coronavirus tests and laboratories that can produce results have increased in Turkey after the suggestion of the Coronavirus Scientific Committee, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Koca had said on March 19 that Turkey’s goal is to carry out at least 10,000 to 15,000 tests daily and the government will increase the number of laboratories to 36 nationwide.

The reliability of the test is very high, according to microbiology specialist Yasemin Coşkun, who said it provides easy and fast use, especially in emergency departments.

Coşkun stated that swab samples taken from the mouth or nasal mucosa were examined in the quick coronavirus testing kit.

The kit was introduced at the Virology Laboratory of the General Directorate of Public Health.