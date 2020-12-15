Turkey plans daily 1.5 million vaccinations, says expert

  • December 15 2020 14:39:12

Turkey plans daily 1.5 million vaccinations, says expert

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency
Turkey plans daily 1.5 million vaccinations, says expert

Turkey plans to vaccinate around 1.5 million people a day against COVID-19 and the jab could be administered to up to 60 million to 65 million by the end of June, an expert has said.

Ankara, which has signed a deal to buy at least 50 million doses of an injection being developed by China, is preparing to roll out a massive vaccination drive at the end of December.

“The vaccination teams will be made up of three people and each team is expected to vaccinate a little more than 200 people a day,” said Professor Mustafa Necmi İlhan from the Health Ministry’s Social Sciences Board.

He recalled that the vaccination program will not include pregnant women, people under the age of 18 and those who have recovered from the virus within the past six months.

Considering that Turkey has a population of 83 million, some 60 to 65 million people will be vaccinated by the end of June, İlhan said, adding that the injection drive will start simultaneously across the country.

“Normally, vaccinations are carried out by family health centers, community health centers and hospitals. This time round, however, besides those public health institutions, workplace doctors will take part in the COVID-19 vaccinations in organized industrial zones and large enterprises,” he noted.

Residents of nursing homes and inmates will be administered the jab at the institutions they are staying, according to İlhan.

“Family physicians inform people about when they will be injected. This is a comprehensive vaccination strategy,” he said, reminding that vaccination will be offered to the public free of charge.

There is no widespread anti-vaccine sentiment among the public, but people are rather reluctant about the COVID-19 injections, according to İnal.

“People are asking themselves which vaccine they should be injected, Chinese or American [Pfizer]? Otherwise, I personally observe that people have a positive view of the vaccine,” he said.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

  2. Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

  3. Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

    Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

  4. EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM

    EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,646 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,866,345

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,646 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,866,345
Recommended
Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head

Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head
Turkish opposition parties criticize US over S-400 sanctions

Turkish opposition parties criticize US over S-400 sanctions
French-origin terror suspect nabbed at border

French-origin terror suspect nabbed at border
EU sanctions wont change Turkeys position in east Med: FM

EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM
Turkish leader meant no insult of Irans territory: Rouhani

Turkish leader meant no insult of Iran's territory: Rouhani
Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless

Istanbul hotels open doors to city’s homeless
WORLD Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules to be unveiled on Dec. 15 would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook.
ECONOMY 5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

Istanbul Airport gained top global recognition on Dec. 15 by being named a 5-star airport by London-based air transport rating agency Skytrax, the mega-airport said in a statement.

SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.