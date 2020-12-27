Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Dec. 26.

The terrorists were attempting to carry out an attack in the Operation Peace Spring area, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Also, the provincial gendarmerie command destroyed three terrorist hideouts in an operation in Mazgirt district of the eastern Tunceli province, according to provincial authorities.

Although the statement did not mention any specific group, the PKK has been active in the region.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

