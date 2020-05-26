Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish jets “neutralized” at least four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on May 25.

The terrorists were “neutralized” in Hakurk region after they were detected by reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The country’s anti-terror operations continue without letup, the ministry said.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.