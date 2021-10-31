Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey "neutralized" at least two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Oct. 30.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Terrorists were targeted in the area of Operation Pençe-Kaplan, according to the ministry.

Turkey continues its fight against terrorists resolutely, it added.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

The Pençe operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terror groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Pençe-Kaplan and Pençe-Kartal were initiated in June last year in Iraq's Haftanin, Sinjar and Zap regions, while Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım were launched this April in Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

