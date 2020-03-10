Turkey neutralizes 18 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

  • March 10 2020 11:24:00

Turkey neutralizes 18 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

ANKARA
Turkey neutralizes 18 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

The Turkish army "neutralized" 18 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate northern Syrian territories, the National Defense Ministry said on March 9.

“Our heroic commandos neutralized 18 PKK/YPG terrorists trying to infiltrate the southern area of the [Operation] Peace Spring region,” said the ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Separately, the ministry also said that Turkish security forces “neutralized” five so-called senior PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

In a Twitter post, the ministry announced that five terrorists "in the so-called executive position" in the Qandil region were neutralized in an air-backed operation.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. The EU without Turkey

    The EU without Turkey

  2. Majority on Greek border ‘non-Syrian refugees’

    Majority on Greek border ‘non-Syrian refugees’

  3. Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

    Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

  4. Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

    Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

  5. EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as border tensions simmer

    EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as border tensions simmer
Recommended
New arrest warrant issued for jailed businessman Kavala

New arrest warrant issued for jailed businessman Kavala
Ankara condemns assassination attempt on Sudanese PM

Ankara condemns assassination attempt on Sudanese PM
Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far
3.6 tons of contraband tobacco seized in Turkey

3.6 tons of contraband tobacco seized in Turkey
Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in December 2019

Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in December 2019

Permanent truce in Idlib is essential, says main opposition CHP

Permanent truce in Idlib is essential, says main opposition CHP
WORLD Yemeni army says sites near Saudi border wrested from rebels

Yemeni army says sites near Saudi border wrested from rebels

Yemen's army said it wrested control of several northern towns from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on March 9, a step toward reversing the rebels' rapid gains in the strategic area.
ECONOMY Coach firm reintroduces bus attendants after complaints

Coach firm reintroduces bus attendants after complaints

German bus operator Flixbus has decided to reintroduce attendants on local coach service brand Kamil Koç after having received complaints from consumers.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Defending champion Galatasaray’s eight-game winning streak in the Turkish Süper Lig ended on March 8 night with a 2-2 draw at title hopeful Sivasspor.