Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  • December 07 2020 10:16:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces "neutralized" 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Dec. 7.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in an air operation in the Zap and Haftanin regions, the ministry said on Twitter, also sharing footage of the action.

Turkey's anti-terror operations continue without any letup, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

