Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • March 14 2020 10:32:00

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
AA Photo

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on March 14.

The terrorists were neutralized in Metina region in air-backed operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that operations will continue without letup. 

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorists often seek shelter in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

