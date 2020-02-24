Turkey nabs 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

  • February 24 2020 13:52:00

ANKARA
DHA Photo

Turkish security forces on Feb. 24 detained five YPG/PKK terrorists during simultaneous operations in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were plotting terror attack while hiding in houses in Tal Abyad, a Syrian district which falls within the area of Turkey’s anti-terror "Operation Peace Spring," the ministry said in a statement.

During the raid, weapons and ammunition were also seized, it added.

Meanwhile, two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the ministry said in a separate statement.

Terrorists fleeing the terror group in northern Syria and northern Iraq turned themselves in at border posts in Silopi district of Şırnak province and Mardin's Nusaybin district, the ministry said in a tweet.

More than 40 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish forces since the beginning of this year.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

