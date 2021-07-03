Turkey nabs 2 suspects for smuggling historical artifacts

  • July 03 2021 09:51:19

Turkey nabs 2 suspects for smuggling historical artifacts

ANKARA
Turkey nabs 2 suspects for smuggling historical artifacts

Turkish security forces said on July 2 they arrested at least two suspects for smuggling historical artifacts.

Gendarmerie teams conducted a raid at an address in the Altındağ district of Ankara province, according to a statement.

A total of 1,016 coins, a metal horse statue, a ring and two artifacts belonging to the Roman and Byzantine periods were seized.

The historical artifacts were confiscated and will be handed over to the Anatolian Civilizations Museum.

Turkey,

WORLD WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

    Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

  2. Turkey obligates pet-owners to microchip their cats, dogs, weasels

    Turkey obligates pet-owners to microchip their cats, dogs, weasels

  3. Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

    Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

  4. What is the special meaning behind Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit?

    What is the special meaning behind Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit?

  5. Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister

    Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister
Recommended
Top Turkish official stresses importance of stability in Albania

Top Turkish official stresses importance of stability in Albania
Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister

Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister
Turkey blasts US report on Trafficking in Persons

Turkey blasts US report on Trafficking in Persons
Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 28th anniversary

Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 28th anniversary
Consumption of mussels, bottom fish ‘risky’ amid mucilage invasion

Consumption of mussels, bottom fish ‘risky’ amid mucilage invasion
Turkey’s city of waterfalls attracts nature lovers

Turkey’s city of waterfalls attracts nature lovers
WORLD WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

The World Health Organization said on July 2 that Covid-19 tests should be carried out in schools in some circumstances to avoid the "harmful" effects of closures and remote learning.
ECONOMY Hepsiburada valued at $4.38 bln in strong Nasdaq debut

Hepsiburada valued at $4.38 bln in strong Nasdaq debut

Shares of D-Market Electronic Services and Trading, also known as Hepsiburada, rose nearly 12 percent in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving the Turkish e-commerce platform a market value of $4.38 billion.
SPORTS COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

COVID-19 tests will be mandatory for wrestlers and officials at this year's Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament, the Turkish Wrestling Federation announced on July 2. 