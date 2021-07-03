Turkey nabs 2 suspects for smuggling historical artifacts
ANKARA
Turkish security forces said on July 2 they arrested at least two suspects for smuggling historical artifacts.
Gendarmerie teams conducted a raid at an address in the Altındağ district of Ankara province, according to a statement.
A total of 1,016 coins, a metal horse statue, a ring and two artifacts belonging to the Roman and Byzantine periods were seized.
The historical artifacts were confiscated and will be handed over to the Anatolian Civilizations Museum.