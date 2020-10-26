Turkey may consider imposing new virus measures in November, December

  • October 26 2020 12:11:00

Turkey may consider imposing new virus measures in November, December

ANKARA
Turkey may consider imposing new virus measures in November, December

The Turkish government may consider introducing new antivirus measures in November and December depending on the course that the COVID-19 outbreak takes, daily Hürriyet has reported.

The possible measures to be taken, particularly in the country’s large provinces, will be discussed at the Health Ministry’s Science Board meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 28, according to the daily.

Depending on the pace of the outbreak’s spread, new curbs could be introduced or some of the restrictions might rollback, the daily said.

In the face of a recent surge in the number of infections, officials have been discussing and planning possible measures to be introduced in the country’s large provinces, particularly in Istanbul and other provinces in the Marmara region.

Officials have reckoned that the main risk was of people gathering in indoor places, and measures for the same can be taken to prevent people from gathering in groups.

The daily reported that imposing weekend curfews in large provinces may be considered, but this will not happen immediately but at a later stage if such an action is deemed necessary. Officials are also mulling upon restrictions on intercity travel, which eventually can be reintroduced as a resort to check the spread of the coronavirus.

“The fight against the outbreak is a dynamic process. New decisions could be made depending on the outbreak-related developments. As part of the process, some measures could be introduced while others may be rolled back,” officials remarked.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the number of patients in critical condition and active patients continues to increase.

 

According to a survey, which was carried out between Oct. 15 and 21 by pollster Ipsos, some quarters of the public have been overlooking the threats from the outbreak.

A considerable number of people believe that the outbreak has come under control, and some even said that they had not been adhering to the coronavirus measures anymore, according to Sidar Gedik, the CEO of Ipsos.

Some 20 percent of the people who polled believed that the outbreak was exaggerated, and they were of the view that taking personal precautions against the virus was unnecessary, according to the data showed.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

    We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

  2. Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen

    Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen

  3. France increases tension by recalling its envoy: Turkey

    France increases tension by recalling its envoy: Turkey

  4. Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

    Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

  5. Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

    Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan
Recommended
Cyclists raising voice against road accidents killing bikers

Cyclists raising voice against road accidents killing bikers
Turkey conveyed Greek ambassador area of new mission by Oruç Reis

Turkey conveyed Greek ambassador area of new mission by Oruç Reis
Construction of third Turkish warship for Pakistan starts

Construction of third Turkish warship for Pakistan starts
France increases tension by recalling its envoy: Turkey

France increases tension by recalling its envoy: Turkey
Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen

Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen
We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension
WORLD Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Oct. 25, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyze the country with a national strike.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence betters in October

Sectoral confidence betters in October

Confidence in Turkey's services, retail trade and construction sectors improved in October compared to last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed on Oct. 26.
SPORTS Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.