Turkey may consider future request to run Kabul airport: Defense chief

  • August 30 2021 16:43:00

Turkey may consider future request to run Kabul airport: Defense chief

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey may consider future request to run Kabul airport: Defense chief

Turkey may consider operating the airport servicing Afghanistan's capital Kabul if the conditions are suitable and it is requested to do so, the Turkish minister of national defense said on Aug. 30.

Speaking during a visit to the State Cemetery in Turkey's capital Ankara to mark the country's annual Victory Day, Hulusi Akar pointed to the longstanding ties with Afghanistan.

"We have an affinity with Afghanistan that goes back in history, a historical past and common values. We're following and evaluating developments [there] closely."

"If the situation and conditions are suitable, we're ready to evaluate such a request if it comes," said Akar, referring to a possible request for Turkey to run Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Akar underlined that Turkey, chiefly through the Turkish Armed Forces, has supported Afghanistan through the past 20 years of instability for its inhabitants "to live in safety and prosperity."

The Taliban seized control of most of Afghanistan in lightning advances, including the Aug. 15 capture of Kabul, with top government officials fleeing.

Compounding the crisis, two suicide bombers detonated bombs outside the Kabul airport last Thursday, in an attack claimed by terror group Daesh/ISIS-K.

TURKEY Turkey to build crescent-star shaped combined military HQs in Ankara

Turkey to build crescent-star shaped combined military HQs in Ankara
MOST POPULAR

  1. Victory Day and establishment of the Turkish Republic

    Victory Day and establishment of the Turkish Republic

  2. Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

    Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

  3. Nation marks Independence War victory

    Nation marks Independence War victory

  4. Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

    Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

  5. Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight

    Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight
Recommended
Turkey cannot take new refugee burden, foreign minister says

Turkey cannot take new refugee burden, foreign minister says
Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan
Turkey calls on EU to be sensitive toward migrant burden-sharing

Turkey calls on EU to be sensitive toward migrant burden-sharing
Germanys Maas due in Turkey for official visit

Germany's Maas due in Turkey for official visit
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan
Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister

Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister
WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers and school staff should be among the groups prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations so that schools in Europe and Central Asia can stay open, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef said on Aug. 30.

ECONOMY Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been added to the inventory of the Turkish security forces.

SPORTS Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

Turkish athletes bag medals at 2020 Paralympics

Turkey's Abdullah Öztürk clinched a gold medal in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30.