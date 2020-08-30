Turkey marks Victory Day with virus measures

  August 30 2020

ANKARA
Turkey celebrated Victory Day on Aug. 30, marking the anniversary of the largest and final military operation, Great Offensive, where Turkish armies under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk succeeded against Greek forces on the same date in 1922.

The usual Aug. 30 Victory Day reception will not be held due to COVID-19. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to inaugurate the Research Center for Space and Advanced Technologies in the capital Ankara. Erdoğan will then head towards inaugurating a raw material production center for explosive chemicals via video conference.

 “With the victory on Aug. 30 [1922], it has been declared to the whole world once again that these lands are our eternal homeland,” Erdoğan said.      

“It is no coincidence that those who tried to exclude our country from the Eastern Mediterranean and those who attempted to invade our country a century ago are the same invaders,” he added.      

“Just as our nation has brought the struggle for liberation to victory despite the poverty and impossibility, today the Sevres in the Blue Homeland will never hesitate to negate their enthusiasm and moves,” he stressed.      

After the inauguration ceremonies, test shots for a newly developed missile will be carried out. Erdoğan then is expected to attend the graduation ceremony at the Turkish Military Academy.

Other celebrations for the historic day are expected to take place as well, adhering to the restrictions imposed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The restrictions on the Victory Day events have stirred controversy among the public, with some questioning the motives under the restrictions, considering it as a “ban.”

In a statement earlier this week, the Interior Ministry said that the restrictions are in a bid to ensure public health amid the grave concerns of rising coronavirus cases.

“Our Aug. 30 Victory Day will be celebrated in a way that fits out state’s glory. We strongly urge not to pay heed to false statements that aim to direct the public wrongly with ideological motives and improper expectations,” Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a tweet.

“May our solidarity and livelihood be everlasting,” he added.

The Victory Day marks the final battle against Greek forces in Dumlupınar in 1922 and is a day dedicated to Turkey’s armed forces.

Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupınar in Turkey’s western province of Kütahya from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 in the year 1922, when the invading Greek army was decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories, which would collectively become the new Republic of Turkey one year later.

“Armies, your first goal is the Mediterranean. Forward!” Atatürk ordered the army, which would move out from western Kütahya on Sept. 1, 1922.

On Aug. 27, the Turkish Army liberated Afyonkarahisar from the Greek Army, Kütahya on Aug. 30, and İzmir on Sept. 9.

Two years later, on Aug. 30, 1924, Atatürk attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Martyr Sancaktar Soldier Monument.

