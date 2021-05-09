Turkey marks Mother's Day

Turkey's president on May 8 issued a special message marking Mother’s Day, praising mothers as the shapers of family and society.

"Raising strong individuals as the first teachers, mothers also lay the foundations of strong societies and form the building blocks of the family and society," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a message.

Congratulating mothers who are "symbols of love, compassion, affection and sacrifice," Erdoğan said: "In order to increase the happiness of our mothers, we will continue to work with determination in all areas related to them from now on, as we have done until today."

Erdoğan stressed the importance of showing great love and respect to mothers.

"As someone who longs for a mother in his heart at all times, I'm thinking of all the mothers who have passed away with mercy and gratitude," he added.

Turkey celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.

Spain has lifted a state of emergency in place since October to fight the pandemic, allowing Spaniards to travel between regions for the first time in months.
Turkey's first armed unmanned surface vessel ready to launch missile

The armed unmanned marine vessel (SIDA), the first platform of the ULAQ series developed in cooperation with Turkish defense industry companies, is ready to launch missiles.
Galatasaray beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in key game for title race

Galatasaray defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in the Istanbul derby on May 8 to keep their Süper Lig title hopes alive with two matches remaining.