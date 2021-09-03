Turkey marks 6 years since death of Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi

  • September 03 2021 09:12:57

Turkey marks 6 years since death of Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi

MUĞLA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey marks 6 years since death of Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi

Turkey on Sept. 2 marked six years since the body of 3-year-old Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi washed ashore, making headlines worldwide and becoming a symbol of the refugee crisis from the war in Syria.

The toddler had been on board a boat carrying 14 irregular migrants, five of whom died when it sank.

The picture of his lifeless body jolted the world, giving a face to the humanitarian crisis the ongoing civil war in Syria has caused.

A memorial service is held at Fener Burnu Beach, where his body was found by locals on Turkey's Mediterranean town of Bodrum, every year on Sept. 2.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency during the memorial this year, Ömer Sarıkaya, who shot the movie Aylan Baby to shed light on the fate of refugees, said what happened was the shame of humanity and they organized the memorial service so that the world can see this shame.

Nothing has changed since then, Sarıkaya said, adding: "For me, this is the shame of the UN. Thousands, maybe tens of thousands of Aylan babies have unfortunately lost their lives in these seas since that day. We hope that the world will not turn a blind eye to this and something like it will never happen again."

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

TURKEY All refugees will be back in their home in 2 years after taking power: CHP leader

All refugees will be back in their home in 2 years after taking power: CHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. EU should make substantial migrant deal with Turkey: FM

    EU should make substantial migrant deal with Turkey: FM

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

    Life in Kabul transforms after Taliban takeover

  5. Prince of Liechtenstein holidaying in Bodrum

    Prince of Liechtenstein holidaying in Bodrum
Recommended
All refugees will be back in their home in 2 years after taking power: CHP leader

All refugees will be back in their home in 2 years after taking power: CHP leader
Turkish, Azerbaijani commandos hold joint military exercises

Turkish, Azerbaijani commandos hold joint military exercises
Over 1,400 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: Official

Over 1,400 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: Official
Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister
Scientists study underwater treasures of Lake Salda

Scientists study underwater treasures of Lake Salda
Fish caught from Marmara Sea safe to eat, say experts

Fish caught from Marmara Sea safe to eat, say experts
WORLD New Zealand police kill terrorist after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities said on Sept. 3 they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rises in August

Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

Turkey's annual inflation rate climbed in August compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Sept. 3.

SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish women’s national team won against Poland on Aug. 31 to advance to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.