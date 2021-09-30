Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

ANKARA

Turkey on Sept. 30 put into force an agreement with Malta to cooperate on investigating financial crimes.

Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and Malta's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIAU) will cooperate in the "exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering, associated predicate offences and terrorism financing," according to a memorandum of understanding published in Turkey's Official Gazette.

Under the agreement, the two financial investigation bodies will freely share with each other the most information possible that they have available, either spontaneously or upon request.

Diplomatic relations between Malta and Turkey were established in 1967, shortly after Malta's independence. Bilateral ties have slowly but surely developed over the years.



