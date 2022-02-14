Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

  • February 14 2022 07:00:00

Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

ANKARA
Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

The Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) will no longer have a threshold starting from this year, according to a decision by Turkey’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

The decision concerns 2.5 million students preparing for university entrance exams. The placement score will be calculated by adding the secondary education success score to the exam score of candidates.

The threshold was set as 150 points for the Basic Proficiency Test (TYT) and 180 for the Field Qualification Tests (AYT) and Foreign Language Test (YDT). These points have been removed for choosing associate and undergraduate programs.

In the calculation of the TYT exam score, the requirement to have a raw score of 0.5 or more from the basic mathematics or Turkish test will continue.

A candidate’s TYT score must be calculated in order to be able to apply to higher education programs that accept students with a special talent exam. The relevant higher education institution will decide whether a base score requirement is needed for them, and if so, how many points can be applied to candidates with a minimum score.

The minimum rank requirement for choosing medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, law, architecture, engineering and teaching programs will continue to apply.

WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

    Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

  2. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  3. President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

    President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

  4. Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

    Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

  5. Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

    Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Recommended
Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire

Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire
Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report
Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021

Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021
Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern
Turkey reports 73,787 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

Turkey reports 73,787 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths
Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.