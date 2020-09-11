Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A new anti-terror operation has been initiated around Mt. Herekol in Turkey’s eastern Siirt province, the Interior Ministry announced on Sept. 11.

Operation Yıldırım-11 Herekol is aimed at completely eliminating the separatist terror group PKK from the country and neutralizing all terrorists hiding out in the region, the ministry said in a statement.



As many as 1,003 security personnel are taking part in the operation, including Gendarmerie Special Operations forces, police, and security guards, it added.



On Sept. 8, Operation Yıldırım-10 was launched in the eastern Van province to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region.



At least 54 terrorists have been neutralized, 24 collaborators captured, 112 caves, shelters, and storages destroyed, and a large quantity of arms, ammunition and other supplies have been seized in Yıldırım operations to date, the ministry said.



Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.