Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

  • September 11 2020 11:39:54

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

A new anti-terror operation has been initiated around Mt. Herekol in Turkey’s eastern Siirt province, the Interior Ministry announced on Sept. 11. 

Operation Yıldırım-11 Herekol is aimed at completely eliminating the separatist terror group PKK from the country and neutralizing all terrorists hiding out in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 1,003 security personnel are taking part in the operation, including Gendarmerie Special Operations forces, police, and security guards, it added.

On Sept. 8, Operation Yıldırım-10 was launched in the eastern Van province to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region.

At least 54 terrorists have been neutralized, 24 collaborators captured, 112 caves, shelters, and storages destroyed, and a large quantity of arms, ammunition and other supplies have been seized in Yıldırım operations to date, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

  2. Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

    Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

  3. Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO

    Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO

  4. Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

    Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

  5. Health minister warns of daily virus caseload surge as Turkey conducts nationwide inspections

    Health minister warns of daily virus caseload surge as Turkey conducts nationwide inspections
Recommended
Turkey blasts southern EU leaders biased Med statement

Turkey blasts southern EU leaders' 'biased' Med statement

Suspect in hotel room assault incident released

Suspect in hotel room assault incident released
Turkey conducts naval exercise off Libya coast

Turkey conducts naval exercise off Libya coast 
Turkey to begin pilot scheme for e-hearings on Sept 15

Turkey to begin pilot scheme for e-hearings on Sept 15

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus water pipeline to finish by Sept 25

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus water pipeline to finish by Sept 25
2013 Reyhanlı bombings suspect remanded

2013 Reyhanlı bombings suspect remanded
WORLD Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos spent a third night in the open on Sept. 11 after the country’s largest camp burned down, as France, Germany and the Netherlands offered to take in hundreds of them, especially children.
ECONOMY NASA to buy moon dirt mined by private firms

NASA to buy moon dirt mined by private firms

NASA announces a program under which it wants to buy rocks, dirt and other lunar materials to be mined by private firms as the US is set to relaunch its the moon mission

SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.