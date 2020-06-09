Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

  • June 09 2020 13:43:06

Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey has launched a new free-trade zone specializing in R&D, high technology, and high added-value activities, the nation's trade minister said on June 9.

The Trade Ministry will provide incentives for companies that take part in the zone such as tax exemptions, breaks on rent, and qualified employment support, Ruhsar Pekcan stressed.

"We aim for the incentives and support provided in the Specialized Free Zones to make an important contribution to attracting international investors along with our country’s young, qualified workforce, appropriate infrastructure, and logistical advantages," Pekcan wrote on Twitter.

The Specialized Free Zone in Istanbul, Turkey’s commercial capital, will focus on the information technology sector, she added.

"We aim to further accelerate the dynamism formed in the service sector, especially in software and game development, thanks to the specialized free zones model," she said.

Free Trade,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  2. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  3. Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

    Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

  4. Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

    Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

  5. Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

    Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media
Recommended
Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months
Turkey’s economy to bounce back in 2021: World Bank

Turkey’s economy to bounce back in 2021: World Bank
Turkey gives support to online fair, trade activities

Turkey gives support to online fair, trade activities
Euroclear to give service for Turkish government bonds

Euroclear to give service for Turkish government bonds

Turkish Treasury borrows $471 mln through auction

Turkish Treasury borrows $471 mln through auction
Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister
WORLD US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on June 8, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.
ECONOMY Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Some 34 million passengers traveled through Turkey’s airports in the first five months of 2020, marking a nearly 55 percent decline from a year ago, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.
SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.