Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east, southeast

  • November 15 2021 12:34:37

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has started a new anti-terror operation in the country's eastern and southeastern provinces against the PKK terror group, the Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 15.

The operation, dubbed Eren Winter-3 Martyr Gendarmerie Major Ercan Kurt Lice-Sağgöze, in the Bingöl and Diyarbakır provinces aims to completely eliminate separatist terror groups, and neutralize terrorist hide-outs in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2,103 security personnel and 134 operational teams will participate in the operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Turkey's budget balance sees $1.7 bln deficit in October
