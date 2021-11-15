Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east, southeast

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has started a new anti-terror operation in the country's eastern and southeastern provinces against the PKK terror group, the Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 15.

The operation, dubbed Eren Winter-3 Martyr Gendarmerie Major Ercan Kurt Lice-Sağgöze, in the Bingöl and Diyarbakır provinces aims to completely eliminate separatist terror groups, and neutralize terrorist hide-outs in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2,103 security personnel and 134 operational teams will participate in the operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.