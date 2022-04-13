Turkey to become logistics super power: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkey is advancing on the path to becoming the logistics super power of a vast geography stretching from London to Beijing, from Siberia to the South Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said on April 12, following the Presidential Cabinet Meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Stating that the world was going through extraordinary periods for some time due to pandemics and wars, President Erdoğan said: “The ambiguities caused by economic, social and political crises that affect the lives of everyone increasingly continue. The production and supply system, which has broken down during the pandemic, has yet to be fixed. On the contrary, because of the war in the north of the Black Sea, channels of production and supply are faced with new threats.”

“In order for Turkey to get over this difficult period and achieve its goals as soon as possible, we endeavor to mobilize our country’s full strength, means and potential. Thanks be to Allah, we have managed this during the pandemic, and now we are taking the steps that would turn the global crisis, which has been continuing by gaining new dimensions with the Russia-Ukraine war, into an opportunity,” President Erdoğan said.

The President continued as follows: “Today Turkey is the only country that maintains its close relations with both of the warring parties and ensures that concrete progresses are made for the resolution of the problems by bringing together the parties. We work to render our achievements in political and diplomatic areas the driving force of our goal to make our country one of the world’s top 10 economies. Obviously, we feel the repercussions of the difficulties at global level.”

Touching upon Turkey’s 2053 transportation and logistics master plan, President Erdoğan said: “Turkey is advancing on the path to becoming the logistics super power of a vast geography stretching from London to Beijing, from Siberia to the South Africa. We have accelerated our investments to get the biggest possible share of the potential that will emerge in other countries. It is known that the US is planning 2 trillion dollars’ worth of infrastructure investment whereas China is planning 559 billion dollars’ worth of infrastructure investment. Turkey, for its part, has already a made great progress in this area by making 172 billion dollars’ worth of investment in five main sectors between 2003 and the end of 2021.”