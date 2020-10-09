Turkey in the midst of climate change, says climate expert

  • October 09 2020 12:49:00

Turkey in the midst of climate change, says climate expert

ISTANBUL
Turkey in the midst of climate change, says climate expert

Climate change and global warming can lead to aggravated problems in Turkey as it is in the middle of it, with a likelihood of huge financial losses in the coming future, a prominent climate expert has warned.

“For some time, winters in Turkey are tropical winters. We are living the effects of global climate change. We are in the middle of it,” said Murat Türkeş, also a member of the board of Boğaziçi University’s Center for Climate Change and Policy Studies.

Speaking of the overtemperature, drought and flood cases that Turkey has been facing lately, Türkeş warned that the country could face huge financial losses in the coming future.

“We have the statistics, climate change and global warming have hit us. We face a loss of millions of dollars. Even new great damages await,” Türkeş told daily Hürriyet on Oct. 9.

According to the climate expert, Turkey has been suffering from global warming since the 1970s.

“The first damage occurred in agriculture. Villagers in those days left their homelands and migrated to the big cities as they could not get products from the land due to climate change. Ths situation got worse in the 80s and peaked in the 90s.”

Türkeş marked 1994 as the year of climate change in Turkey.

“Since 1994, average, highest day temperatures, even the highest night temperatures skyrocketed,” added the climate expert.

Reminding “tropical winters,” Türkeş noted that the number of the “summer days” were increasing in Turkey.

“Dense housing and asphalt roads are the main reasons. They absorb the day heat and release it at night. So temperatures during nights increased. Those who love to sit on balconies in the big cities would easily feel and tell you the difference.”

experts,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

    Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

  2. Turkey plays key role in fostering dialogue in Libya: US envoy

    Turkey plays key role in fostering dialogue in Libya: US envoy

  3. Court approves indictments of Kavala, Barkey in FETÖ probe

    Court approves indictments of Kavala, Barkey in FETÖ probe

  4. Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus opens to public visit

    Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus opens to public visit

  5. Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic

    Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic
Recommended
Turkish, Italian defense chiefs discuss Libya, East Med

Turkish, Italian defense chiefs discuss Libya, East Med
Wildfires spread to districts of southern province of Hatay

Wildfires spread to districts of southern province of Hatay
Student cities hit by COVID-19 as rents nosedive by 40 percent

Student cities hit by COVID-19 as rents nosedive by 40 percent
Central Anatolian province bans smoking at city center due to virus measures

Central Anatolian province bans smoking at city center due to virus measures
Turkish, Qatari military figures hold cooperation talks

Turkish, Qatari military figures hold cooperation talks
Turkish envoy slams US lawmaker over Turkey remarks

Turkish envoy slams US lawmaker over Turkey remarks

WORLD EP seeks sanctions on Saudis over Khashoggi murder

EP seeks sanctions on Saudis over Khashoggi murder

The European Parliament (EP) urged the European Council to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabians responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

Turkey's Central Bank increased the Turkish lira interest rate for swap transactions by 150 basis points on Oct. 9. 
SPORTS Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey’s women's national team advanced to final in CEV U17 Volleyball European Championship on Oct. 8. 