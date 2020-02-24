Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey and Greece have agreed on a plan for confidence-building measures to be implemented this year, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced following week-long talks in Athens.

Turkey and Greece frequently spar over deep disagreements on the maritime borders in the Aegean and sovereign airspace.

“The two sides have also exchanged views on improving cooperation on their naval and aerial activities and enhancing security. Consecutive talks will continue in Ankara,” read the statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

It did not, however, detail the confidence-building measures to be implemented in 2020.