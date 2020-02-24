Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

  • February 24 2020 11:27:02

Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

ANKARA
Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

Alamy Photo

Turkey and Greece have agreed on a plan for confidence-building measures to be implemented this year, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced following week-long talks in Athens.

Turkey and Greece frequently spar over deep disagreements on the maritime borders in the Aegean and sovereign airspace.

“The two sides have also exchanged views on improving cooperation on their naval and aerial activities and enhancing security. Consecutive talks will continue in Ankara,” read the statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

It did not, however, detail the confidence-building measures to be implemented in 2020.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

    Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

  5. Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

    Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020
Recommended
Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss earthquake, coronavirus

Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss earthquake, coronavirus
694 buildings severely damaged in Van after earthquake: Minister

694 buildings severely damaged in Van after earthquake: Minister
Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK
Turkey training Kenya police to fight crime, terrorism

Turkey training Kenya police to fight crime, terrorism
Turkey nabs 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

Turkey nabs 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria
Judges, prosecutors to be on duty at Turkey’s airports

Judges, prosecutors to be on duty at Turkey’s airports
Main opposition leader says he doesn’t expect early elections

Main opposition leader says he doesn’t expect early elections
WORLD Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Feb. 24 after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.
ECONOMY ‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

Ugandans are showing a growing interest in trade with Turkey, with many taking the next step to travel to the country and buy merchandise or sell their products, according to the Turkish ambassador to Uganda.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.