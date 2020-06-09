Turkey gives support to online fair, trade activities

  • June 09 2020 12:11:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will support the services sector's online trade delegation and online fair activities, the country's Official Gazette announced on June 9.

Health, education, publishing, medical tourism, information technology, movie, logistic and management consultant institutions will benefit
from state support, said the notice.

Some 50 percent of expenses of online trade delegation and online fair activities, under Trade Ministry coordination-up to $50,000 per event-will be met by the state.

Half of the expenses of virtual fair organizations approved by the ministry and organized by cooperating organizations will also benefit from
support of up to $100,000 per event.

Support payments will be made by the country's Central Bank, said the official notice.

