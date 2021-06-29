Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators

  • June 29 2021 17:52:00

Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators

ANKARA
Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators

As part of normalization measures amid falling COVID-19 numbers, Turkey is set to open up sporting events with careful safety measures to limited numbers of fans.

Sports matches in Turkey can be held with limited number of fans and COVID-19 safety measures, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters on June 29. 

In March 2020, as the virus was taking hold, Turkey barred fans from all nationwide sporting events to stem the virus’ spread.

In the 2020-21 season, no fans were allowed to watch sports matches in Turkish venues.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases, Turkey is set to end all virus-related restrictions starting this Thursday.

The number of people fully vaccinated against the virus in Turkey passed the 15 million mark on Tuesday, said official data.

Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant
Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

pandemic, spectators,

TURKEY Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators

Turkey gives green light to sports events with spectators
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

    Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

  2. Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

    Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

  3. MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

    MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

  4. Turkish, Russian top diplomats to discuss regional issues in Antalya meeting

    Turkish, Russian top diplomats to discuss regional issues in Antalya meeting

  5. Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

    Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization
Recommended
CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic

CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic
MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to discuss regional issues in Antalya meeting

Turkish, Russian top diplomats to discuss regional issues in Antalya meeting
Turkey administers over 48.3 mln coronavirus vaccine shots

Turkey administers over 48.3 mln coronavirus vaccine shots
Turkish, Azerbaijani armies start joint exercises

Turkish, Azerbaijani armies start joint exercises
Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant
WORLD Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

More than 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as coronavirus cases spread across the country, and Brisbane on June 29 became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

ECONOMY EBRD forecasts 5.5 pct growth in Turkish economy, 4.2 pct in emerging countries

EBRD forecasts 5.5 pct growth in Turkish economy, 4.2 pct in emerging countries

Turkey’s economy is expected to grow by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4 percent in 2022, according to the forecast of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) released on June 29.
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.