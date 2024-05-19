Technology summit highlights future of AI, data

Ataberk Ergin - ISTANBUL
The 17th Digital Age Tech Summit, held in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district on May 16, showcased the transformative potential of AI across various sectors, emphasizing data's critical role and the battle against disinformation.

The high-tech gathering brought together top minds in technology, business and media to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and its applications in health, design, media and marketing. The summit, known for its dynamic content, featured prominent speakers who highlighted the pivotal role of data and the growing challenges of disinformation.

Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Şeker stressed the indispensable nature of data for AI. "You cannot teach artificial intelligence without data," he asserted, emphasizing the necessity of reliable sources.

Şeker noted that health data holds immense value for AI, capable of enhancing public health. He warned, however, that inaccurate data could lead to misleading outcomes, underscoring the need for data security.

The summit also tackled the issue of sourcing information. Ercüment Şener and Julian Payne highlighted the erosion of trust in traditional media and the crucial role of reliable news sources in combating false information. Payne stressed the rapid spread of misinformation and advocated for transparent communication as a defense.

Payne emphasized that one of the best ways to protect against misinformation is to properly communicate what the public is curious about, rather than concealing it.

Şener also addressed the importance of credible news organizations and the critical role they can play in the fight against disinformation.

Benedict Evans, one of the world's leading technology analysts, discussed the global implications of emerging technologies, emphasizing the importance of AI training for economic and societal adaptation. He illustrated AI's practical uses, such as selecting optimal credit cards, despite its occasional errors.

"The development of artificial intelligence is no longer science fiction," Evans added.

In a session titled "One Step Beyond Reality," Talat İşçioğlu and Arkın Kahyaoğlu discussed the development of virtual influencer Alin, likening it to "raising a child." İşçioğlu revealed that the AI market in the U.S. is valued at $20 billion, compared to Türkiye's $55 million, highlighting the potential for growth.

The summit underscored the urgent need for reliable data and effective strategies to manage the rapid evolution of AI technologies, aiming to harness their full potential while mitigating associated risks.

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner protege of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels, launched a major attack on Israel and experienced mass protests, has died. He was 63.
UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

Britain's post-Brexit border with the EU has been plagued by chronic delays and uncertainty, ramping up costs for businesses and the government, the nation's spending watchdog said on Monday.
Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
