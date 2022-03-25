Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

  • March 25 2022 12:07:09

Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

BRUSSELS
Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

Turkey, Italy and France will resume trilateral cooperation on defense, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on March 24, adding that the three countries will meet soon.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with the Italian prime minister on March 24 on the sidelines of an extraordinary NATO leaders’ summit in Brussels.

Speaking after the meeting, Draghi recalled that one of the cooperation platforms was created between Turkey, France and Italy in the past years but was later interrupted. “We have decided to reactivate this group, we will have a meeting between three countries soon,” he said.

Ankara made an initial deal with the French-Italian consortium on July 14, 2017, to develop Turkey’s national defense air systems and signed an agreement in early 2018 for an 18-month-long study to determine the needs and priorities for the potential joint production of an anti-ballistic missile system. The proposed system would be a more developed version of Eurosam’s current SAMP-T air defense systems.

The process was first interrupted after Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” into northern Syria in 2019, which was condemned by the French Parliament.

Talks with the Italian-French consortium came at a moment when Turkey was under fierce pressure from the United States and other NATO countries because of its procurement of Russia’s S-400 anti-ballistic missile systems.

Erdoğan said the trilateral cooperation on SAMP-T systems was discussed in his meetings with both Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Ankara hopes to resume defense industry cooperation between the three countries robustly after the next elections in France, the president said.

“There were some steps we took between Turkey and France. We have decided to continue our efforts to reconsider those steps, the Turkey-France relations, and even to revive the steps we have taken as Turkey-France-Italy. I hope that we will start this new process strongly after the election,” Erdoğan told a group of journalists on March 24 on his flight from Belgium to Turkey.

Recalling Macron’s statement in 2019 that they were “experiencing the brain death of NATO,” Erdoğan said the latest developments had proved the opposite.

“It was a very unfortunate statement. After this unfortunate statement, Macron is currently one of the leaders playing the most active role in NATO. Pretty diligent,” he stated.

sampt,

TURKEY Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

  2. Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

    Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

  3. Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

    Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

  4. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud

  5. Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows

    Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows
Recommended
Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges

Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges
Erdoğan says he will suggest Putin to find honorable exit from Ukraine

Erdoğan says he will suggest Putin to find honorable exit from Ukraine
Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows

Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows
Turkish defense companies make strong display at DIMDEX fair

Turkish defense companies make strong display at DIMDEX fair
Space center in Bursa exhibits Lunar, Martian habitat

Space center in Bursa exhibits Lunar, Martian habitat
US ambassador’s wife hangs photos by Turkish artist on house walls

US ambassador’s wife hangs photos by Turkish artist on house walls
WORLD Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged with the malicious hacking of critical infrastructure around the globe including the U.S. energy and aviation sectors between 2012 and 2018, the U.S. Justice Department and British Foreign Office announced on Mar. 24.

ECONOMY Turkcell’s central network in Ukraine intact

Turkcell’s central network in Ukraine intact

Turkey-based international mobile and telecom firm Turkcell, one of the three main mobile operators in Ukraine, has said around 10 percent of its infrastructure in the country is affected by Russia’s invasion.

SPORTS Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

A professional sports club in the southern province of Adana has accepted a 14-year-old Ukrainian tennis player who ran away from the Russian aggression in his country with open arms to help him continue his passion for the sport in Turkey.