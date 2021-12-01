Turkey follows mobilization of U.S. troops in Greece’s Dedeağaç

  • December 01 2021 07:00:00

Turkey follows mobilization of U.S. troops in Greece’s Dedeağaç

ANKARA
Turkey follows mobilization of U.S. troops in Greece’s Dedeağaç

Turkey is closely following the military mobilization of the U.S. troops in Greece’s Dedeağaç port but it is not about an intense deployment, sources from the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 30.

The U.S. made the shipments within the scope of “Operation Atlantic Resolve,” the sources said, noting that these were strategic transfer and logistics activities that have been carried out since 2014.

“The activities that were carried out over the Baltic before have recently been carried out through Alexandroupoli. These are rotational activities that involve the rotation of the U.S.’ own logistics and combat elements to Europe to contribute to European security, training them for a certain period of time and then returning them back,” the sources said.

In this context, there is not a huge accumulation, the sources added.

The same sources answered the question regarding Turkey’s request for F-16s from the U.S. “We delivered our F-16 request to the United States. They are under evaluation. We will see together how this issue will turn out when it goes to Congress,” they said.

Fifteen F-15E aircraft belonging to the U.S. Air Forces have arrived at an airbase in Greece in support of a multinational training event on the eve of the signing of the updated new protocol of the Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between Athens and Washington.

The aircraft will support Operation Castle Forge, which will be carried out within the framework of the military cooperation in the Black Sea region.

The Castle Forge exercise aims at increasing interoperability with NATO allies in relation to the U.S. collective defense strategy in the Black Sea region and improving the ability of joint forces to respond flexibly in times of crisis, the Greek Air Force said in a statement.

US,

WORLD WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

    Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

  2. Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

    Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

  3. Experts urge vigilance amid emergence of new virus strain

    Experts urge vigilance amid emergence of new virus strain

  4. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  5. Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

    Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court
Recommended
Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan
Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan
Erdoğan meets with Irans Raisi

Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi
FM Çavuşoğlu attends Council of Ministers meeting, ECO summit

FM Çavuşoğlu attends Council of Ministers meeting, ECO summit
Deputy foreign minister to visit Sarajevo on political consultations

Deputy foreign minister to visit Sarajevo on political consultations
Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief

Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief
WORLD WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

The WHO said on Nov. 30 that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who are also vulnerable to the disease, including over-60s, should put off travel to areas with community transmission.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Soaring energy prices took eurozone inflation to its highest rate on record in November, official data showed on Nov. 30, challenging the European Central Bank’s resistance to tightening monetary policy earlier than planned.
SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.