Turkey extends coronavirus measures in prisons until May 15

  • May 01 2020 14:21:32

Turkey extends coronavirus measures in prisons until May 15

ANKARA
Turkey extends coronavirus measures in prisons until May 15

Turkey’s Justice Ministry has decided to extend the measures it has taken in the country’s prisons, with respect to suggestions from the Coronavirus Science Board, until May 15.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said that the inmates’ visits, including the ones with their lawyers, have been postponed until May 15. But in special and mandatory circumstances, the arrestees and convicts will be able to conduct the visits if the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office decides so.

The attorneys will also have the chance to visit their clients in compulsory situations, under the condition of taking precautions such as wearing gloves and masks.

The ministry also said that all activities, which lead to the convicts’ contact with the outer world, such as social facilities or restaurants, have also been delayed.

The special permissions granted to convicts serving time in open prisons have been suspended until after May 15 as well.

Transfers from a penal institution to other institutions, excluding hospitals and matters that concern security, have been put off until the determined date.

Children, who are between the age of 0 and six, and who stays with their mothers who have been convicted, will not be able to go to their kindergartens until May 15. The children also will not be given to the other parents or their relatives outside the prison.

The use of family visit rooms in penal institutions and children education homes have also been postponed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

    Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

  2. Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

    Turkey imposes 3-day virus curfew in 31 provinces

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 as recovery figure nears 49,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 as recovery figure nears 49,000

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

    Turkey sees decline in number of visitors
Recommended
S-400 activation delayed due to COVID-19: Ankara

S-400 activation delayed due to COVID-19: Ankara
CHP municipalities say they will continue donations

CHP municipalities say they will continue donations
Taxis offer free ride to Istanbul’s health workers

Taxis offer free ride to Istanbul’s health workers
1st post-plasma treatment COVID-19 recovery recorded in Turkey

1st post-plasma treatment COVID-19 recovery recorded in Turkey
Streaming cooking classes flourish in the age of lockdown

Streaming cooking classes flourish in the age of lockdown
2011 Ankara bombing suspect detained in eastern Turkey

2011 Ankara bombing suspect detained in eastern Turkey
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

"The number of visitors and tourism revenue in Turkey decreased during the first quarter because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, officials statistics showed on April 30. 
SPORTS French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes's French forward Adrien Moerman said Turkey is safer than France amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.