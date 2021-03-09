Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

  • March 09 2021 09:10:47

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early on March 9. 

In a Twitter post, Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, the minister of family, labour and services, said the government continued its measures to protect employees​​​​​​​ during the normalization process.

In line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s decision, the government is extending cash assistance as well as restrictions on termination of employment for two more months, she added.

Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early on March 9. 
