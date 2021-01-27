Turkey, EU have new window of opportunity for talks: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • January 27 2021 15:54:00

Turkey, EU have new window of opportunity for talks: FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA
Turkey, EU have new window of opportunity for talks: FM Çavuşoğlu

The year 2020 was difficult for relations between Turkey and the European Union, but now a window of opportunity appeared for a renewed dialogue between Ankara and Brussels, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Jan. 27.

“We believe a genuine Turkey-EU partnership can bring about real changes in vital areas, including migration, trade, energy, security, and defense, as well as Syria, Libya, the Balkans, Caucasus, and other issues,” Çavuşoğlu said, addressing an online meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, during the 8th bilateral Wittenburg Conference.

The past year had been a difficult one that “tested” relations between Turkey and Europe. However, he said,
the EU “extended a hand to Turkey at the December summit” of the European leaders and Ankara “responded favorably” to the gesture.

The minister noted that the majority in the EU also agree with this opinion as he has seen over his recent contacts with Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

In his visit to Brussels last week, the EU and Turkey have decided to work on a road map and take concrete steps, Çavuşoğlu said.

“I think the Turkey-EU partnership could make a significant impact on important issues,” the minister said, noting that a 2016 migrant deal has proved this partnership.

“It was thanks to joint efforts by Turkey and the EU that we were able to manage Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis since World War II,” the minister stated.

He reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness for “a true partnership as a candidate country,” and said Turkey has “the highest level of commitment” when it comes to improving ties with the union.

“We are also ready for the fifth U.N. meeting on Cyprus and the east Med Conference, both of which were our proposals,” Çavuşoğlu said, referring to a Cyprus meeting of both sides on the island, plus its three guarantor countries and the UN, as well as a proposed conference of all countries with coasts on the Eastern Mediterranean, including Turkish Cyprus.

On Turkey’s expectations of the EU, he said the country seeks “the renewal of the March 18 [2016] Statement in all aspects, which include the accession process, Customs Union update, visa liberalization, migration cooperation, high-level dialogue, and counter-terrorism cooperation,” referring to a 2016 agreement from the height of the migrant crisis. Turkey has said the EU failed to uphold its obligations under the pact.

Citing Turkish-Dutch ties, Çavuşoğlu said bilateral cooperation between offers “huge potential” for both countries. “Apart from tulips, Turkish and Dutch people have many things in common; we are both enterprising, business-minded, and practical people,” he said.

“Located in different corners of Europe, we can also do much to address the problems facing our continent,” the minister stated.

He said the Wittenburg Conference “is an indication of our will to continue high-level dialogue” and pledged to hold next year’s session in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

The minister recalled that the decision to start accession talks between Turkey and the EU was taken in December 2004 during the Dutch presidency. “We count on the Netherlands’ support in that regard,” he added.

The Netherlands also played a significant role in the 2016 migrant deal that, among other things, aimed to end irregular migration to the EU and improve conditions for millions of Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey, Çavuşoğlu noted.

The Dutch foreign minister, for his part, said his country and Turkey need each other to cope with migration, noting that Turkey has been making very important efforts to control migration flows.

Blok also hailed the two countries’ bilateral ties, saying that their partnership is “highly significant” despite some differences of opinion. His country and Turkey enjoy a historic alliance and there are “very important cooperation matters” between the two countries in many areas, the Dutch minister stated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  2. Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

  3. A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

    A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

  4. Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

    Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

  5. Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan
Recommended
CHP leader warns against social depression

CHP leader warns against social depression
Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan
İYİ Party leader welcomes postponing tradespeople loans but says not enough

İYİ Party leader welcomes postponing tradespeople loans but says not enough
Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks

Turkey expects positive stance from Greece in talks
Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting

Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting
WORLD Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to prevent violent rioting that shook the country for three successive nights after a nationwide curfew was introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.