Turkey develops new output line for defense industry

  • May 09 2020 10:38:28

Turkey develops new output line for defense industry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey develops new output line for defense industry

Turkey’s new production line, established with the locally-produced machines, came into service for a state-run shell factory on May 8. 

As part of a new project of Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK), the new production line is manufacturing cartridges at the Gazi Cartridge Factory in capital Ankara in accordance with NATO standards.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, and commanders of armed, naval and air forces participated in the inauguration ceremony via a video link.

MKEK, Turkey's only state-run enterprise engaged in the production of small arms ammunition, produces cartridges of various calibers and types from 5.56 millimeters to 40 millimeters.

“Gazi Cartridge Factory, which has a meaningful position in Turkey’s domestic industry, is very important in terms of supplying the needs of armed forces,” Akar said.

Akar stressed that production increased by about 40% with the use of domestic machinery.


defense industry,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  2. Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

    Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  5. Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister

    Spike in Istanbul traffic worries health minister
Recommended
Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister

Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister
Nursing homes take action to protect residents

Nursing homes take action to protect residents
Russia hails Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia hails Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

44 inmates infected with COVID-19 in Istanbul

44 inmates infected with COVID-19 in Istanbul
WORLD EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

The European Commission on May 8 proposed extending restrictions on travel to the EU until June 15.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury's cash balance this April posted a deficit of 46.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on May 8. 
SPORTS Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) confirmed on May 8 that teams can make extra substitutions during games to "protect player welfare" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.