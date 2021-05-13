Turkey determined to ensure peace in Syria: Defense minister

HATAY-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said late on May 12 that Turkey is determined to provide peace and security in northern Syria, noting its struggle with those attempting to disrupt peace will continue.

During a visit to the southern Turkish province of Hatay near Syria, Akar held a videoconference with the commanders of troops serving along the border and beyond.

Akar said the region is going through a difficult period and Turkey is acting proactively, closely following all developments and taking all necessary measures.

He said Turkey continues to support the rightful causes of its allies in other geographies such as Libya, Cyprus and Azerbaijan and reminded them of the country's intense activities in northern Syria.

He added that more than one million Syrians have voluntarily and safely returned to their homes in regions whose security has been provided by the Turkish Armed Forces.

"We continue to spend the utmost effort with other ministries and the personnel of other institutions to meet the humanitarian needs of our Syrian brothers and sisters," he said.

Turkey aims to establish peace and security in northern Syria, which will be followed by work on a new constitution and elections, Akar added.

"We have done everything we could to eliminate all elements that disrupt peace and security, and we will continue to do so with an increasing pace from now on," he continued.

He warned that all elements intending to disrupt peace and security must come to their senses.

"Our struggle with them will continue till the end. We are determined to ensure peace and security," he said.

Touching on Israel's attacks on Gaza in his speech, Akar said: "These attacks are crimes against humanity. These mean damaging peace and are a shame that will go down in history."

He called on the Israeli authorities to immediately desist from such actions.