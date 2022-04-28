Turkey determined to end terrorist organization: Akar

  • April 28 2022 14:09:00

Turkey determined to end terrorist organization: Akar

DÜZCE
Turkey determined to end terrorist organization: Akar

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said the country is determined to put an end to the PKK terrorist organization, while highlighting that some 57 terrorists have been neutralized during the latest anti-terror operation Claw-Lock.

Speaking at an iftar event in the Black Sea province of Düzce on April 27, Akar said, “The number [of the neutralized] will increase in the coming days.”

“The operation will not be over until all the caves will be cleared of [terrorists],” the minister noted.

Armed forces launched Operation Claw-Lock on April 18 in Turkey’s southeastern borders to prevent terrorists from entering and exiting the country.

“There is a downfall in the terrorist organization. Our only target is terrorists,” Akar underlined.

Thanking all servicemen taking part in the operation, Akar said, “Unfortunately, we have martyrs due to the mines laid in the caves.”

ECONOMY Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

    Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

  2. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  3. Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

  4. Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

    Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

  5. Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey

    Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey
Recommended
DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition

DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition
Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness

Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness
Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict
Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey
Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties
Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln
WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel, which withdrew from the UN cultural agency UNESCO with the United States over alleged bias in 2019, has no objections to a US return, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Turkey’s Central Bank has lifted its annual consumer price inflation forecast for 2022 from 23.2 percent three months ago to 42.8 percent.

SPORTS Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

All eyes will be on the Black Sea province of Trabzon this weekend as the city’s 800,000 population has already been tripled with the local football team’s fans flocking to the region from various parts of the country and Europe to celebrate the upcoming Turkish Süper Lig trophy after 38 years, locals have said.