Turkey determined to end terrorist organization: Akar

DÜZCE

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said the country is determined to put an end to the PKK terrorist organization, while highlighting that some 57 terrorists have been neutralized during the latest anti-terror operation Claw-Lock.

Speaking at an iftar event in the Black Sea province of Düzce on April 27, Akar said, “The number [of the neutralized] will increase in the coming days.”

“The operation will not be over until all the caves will be cleared of [terrorists],” the minister noted.

Armed forces launched Operation Claw-Lock on April 18 in Turkey’s southeastern borders to prevent terrorists from entering and exiting the country.

“There is a downfall in the terrorist organization. Our only target is terrorists,” Akar underlined.

Thanking all servicemen taking part in the operation, Akar said, “Unfortunately, we have martyrs due to the mines laid in the caves.”