Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executioner

BURSA

Turkish police have detained a suspected former executioner for the ISIL in Syria, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 17.

The 50-year-old Syrian, known by his nickname "Abu Taki al-Shami", was detained at a construction site on Feb. 17 in the northwestern Bursa province. He had become a gas repairman when he returned to civilian life in Turkey, according to local media reports.

Anadolu Agency described him as an executioner for a senior ISIL leader in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria.

A video of his detention showed him in work clothes and closely shaved. It is suspected that he is the same man videoed several years ago in Syria with a full beard, killing a civilian with a shot to the back of the head.

Three others were detained in Bursa on Feb. 18 over suspected ISIL links.

The detentions came after Turkish anti-terrorism and intelligence units commenced operations, after locating the ISIL terrorist identified only as Y.A.A., codenamed Abu Taki al-Shami.

Authorities said the suspects include an intelligence operative of the terror group.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.,

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.