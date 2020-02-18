Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executioner

  • February 18 2020 14:04:00

Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executioner

BURSA
Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executioner

Turkish police have detained a suspected former executioner for the ISIL in Syria, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 17.

The 50-year-old Syrian, known by his nickname "Abu Taki al-Shami", was detained at a construction site on Feb. 17 in the northwestern Bursa province. He had become a gas repairman when he returned to civilian life in Turkey, according to local media reports.

Anadolu Agency described him as an executioner for a senior ISIL leader in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria.

A video of his detention showed him in work clothes and closely shaved. It is suspected that he is the same man videoed several years ago in Syria with a full beard, killing a civilian with a shot to the back of the head.     

Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executionerThree others were detained in Bursa on Feb. 18 over suspected ISIL links.

The detentions came after Turkish anti-terrorism and intelligence units commenced operations, after locating the ISIL terrorist identified only as Y.A.A., codenamed Abu Taki al-Shami.

Authorities said the suspects include an intelligence operative of the terror group.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged. 

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.,

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  5. A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed

    A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed
Recommended
Turkish court acquits Osman Kavala, other defendants in Gezi Park trial

Turkish court acquits Osman Kavala, other defendants in Gezi Park trial
Turkish research team arrives in Antarctica

Turkish research team arrives in Antarctica
Turkey says Greece cannot deny Muslim Turkish minority

Turkey says Greece cannot deny Muslim Turkish minority
Turkey, Russia hold second round of Idlib talks

Turkey, Russia hold second round of Idlib talks
Bringing sustainable development into play: UNDP teams up with basketball federation to raise awareness

Bringing sustainable development into play: UNDP teams up with basketball federation to raise awareness
Turkey condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

Turkey condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

WORLD SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Feb. 17 but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone.    
ECONOMY Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 away on Feb. 17 night to raise hopes for UEFA Champions League.