Turkey detains former HDP party officials for PKK links

  • April 13 2022 07:00:00

Turkey detains former HDP party officials for PKK links

ANKARA
Turkey detains former HDP party officials for PKK links

Turkish authorities have detained some 46 people, including former local officials from People’s Democratic Party (HDP), who are suspected of having links to PKK terrorist group, in part of the Kobani investigation, local news agencies reported yesterday.

The detained are among 91 suspects sought by a chief prosecutor for allegedly “providing financial resources on behalf” of PKK.

They are accused of being a part of the PKK’s economic structure of money-laundering and of taking instructions from PKK commander Murat Karayılan, the agencies reported.
According to reports, the suspects include former deputy mayors, former party treasurers and former city council members of HDP.

There was no immediate comment from the HDP which is fighting legal moves toward its closure at Turkey’s Constitutional Court.

Prosecutors accuse the party of colluding with the PKK and of seeking to “destroy the unity of the state.” They are demanding that the party be dissolved, that it be deprived of treasury funding and that about 450 party members be barred from holding political office for five years. The HDP denies the accusations.

The Kobani investigation refer to protests in 2014 in Turkey’s 16 provinces, which claimed the lives of 53 people, including two police officers, left hundreds of people injured and caused extensive damage to property.

The protests erupted across Turkey during the Eid al-Adha holiday on Oct. 6 that year, a day after ISIL militants entered the Syrian border town of Kobani, also known as Ayn Al-Arab.

Terror,

TURKEY Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies

Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies
MOST POPULAR

  1. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  2. Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

    Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

  3. Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

    Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

  4. Father wants daughter’s murderer’s body to be exhumed

    Father wants daughter’s murderer’s body to be exhumed

  5. Ministry begins demolishing unlicensed constructions

    Ministry begins demolishing unlicensed constructions
Recommended
Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies

Prominent Turkish crime reporter dies
Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul
Sanitation workers with bikes on roads in Konya

Sanitation workers with bikes on roads in Konya
Girls’ math team gets second prize in Europe

Girls’ math team gets second prize in Europe
Pandemic not over, but risks reduced: Experts

Pandemic not over, but risks reduced: Experts
CHP leader criticizes transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia

CHP leader criticizes transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia
WORLD Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

ECONOMY Europe striving to quit Russian gas dependence

Europe striving to quit Russian gas dependence

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, European countries are accelerating efforts to diversify their supplies of natural gas in order to end their dependence on Russia

SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.