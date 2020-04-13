Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

All cycling competitions to be held in Turkey until June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish Cycling Federation announced on April 13.

"All scheduled activities until June 6 are postponed to a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic. New racing calendar will be announced later," the federation said in a statement.

The announcement means there will be no cycling competitions in Turkey until the Central Anatolia MTB Cup, which is scheduled to start in the central Kayseri province on June 6.