Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century

  • June 18 2021 08:55:00

Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century

ISTANBUL
Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century

Last month was the warmest May in the last 51 years in Turkey, according to the country’s meteorology authority.

The average May temperature in Turkey rose 2.6 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Turkish State Meteorological Service data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency.

With the latest temperature measurement climbing to 19.3 degrees Celsius (66.7 F), last month was the hottest May in the last 51 years.

Before this, the highest average temperature in Turkey since 1971 was recorded in May 2007.

Carbon emissions from fossil fuel use is the main reason behind the increase in global temperatures, said Levent Kurnaz of the Center for Climate Change and Policy Studies at Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University.

“This causes the atmosphere to warm up,” he said, explaining how 2020 was the warmest year on record.

He said the world’s average temperature was generally high during the years of El Nino, a phenomenon that affects air and ocean circulation in the Pacific Ocean.

“If El Nino occurs in 2022 or 2023, then Turkey’s average temperature will rise accordingly, because all parts of the world will warm more than average,” Kurnaz added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has declared warnings for some Marmara and Black Sea provinces, including Istanbul, against expected heavy rains, while urging people to take precautions.

Meteorologists expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the provinces of Kütahya, Afyonkarahisar, Eskişehir, Artvin, Ardahan, Muğla and Antalya.

“It is predicted that the expected precipitation will be strong locally in the vicinity of Istanbul, [Marmara provinces of] Kırklareli, Edirne and Tekirdağ,” it said in a statement.

Authorities warned people to be careful and cautious against adverse weather conditions such as sudden floods, lightning, hail, strong winds and transportation disruptions during the imminent showers.

.​​​​​​​

Environment,

ECONOMY Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey and Russia have different interests in the South Caucasus: Op-ed

    Turkey and Russia have different interests in the South Caucasus: Op-ed

  2. 2,800-year-old Urartian castle discovered in eastern Turkey

    2,800-year-old Urartian castle discovered in eastern Turkey

  3. Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House

    Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House

  4. Vaccine eligibility age further lowered in Turkey

    Vaccine eligibility age further lowered in Turkey

  5. Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July

    Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July
Recommended
Turkey to play lead role in security of Kabul airport: White House

Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House
Two dead in Bosporus Strait container ship collision

Two dead in Bosporus Strait container ship collision
Court delivers full decision on 2012 FETÖ plot

Court delivers full decision on 2012 FETÖ plot
Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July

Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July
Turkey condemns Greek courts sentencing of elected Muslim official

Turkey condemns Greek court's sentencing of elected Muslim official

French family tours Turkey on caravan

French family tours Turkey on caravan
WORLD France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

Highly contagious coronavirus variants are fuelling a surge in infections in Africa, the World Health Organization warned on June 17, while in Europe more governments eased their pandemic restrictions.
ECONOMY Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from its inflation target for the sake of short-term gains, the country's finance minister said on June 18. 
SPORTS Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey on June 16 suffered a 2-0 loss to Wales in the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A game two, risking their last 16 chances.