Turkey condemns Greek archbishop's remarks

  • January 18 2021 08:58:00

Turkey condemns Greek archbishop's remarks

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemns Greek archbishops remarks

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Jan. 17 condemned remarks by the Archbishop of Greece against Islam and Muslims.

Islam is a religion of peace based on tolerance and compassion that ensures the coexistence of other religions and civilizations, the ministry said in a statement.

"It is regrettable to defame our sacred religion. Everyone should strive to develop an environment of mutual respect and tolerance amid the global pandemic that the whole world is going through," it said.

It emphasized that the provocative statements of Archbishop Ieronymos II, which incite the society to hostility and violence against Islam, also show the frightening level that Islamophobia has reached.

It noted that the reasons behind increasing racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia in Europe arise from such malign ideas.

The statement added that it was a deliberate and unfortunate step towards undermining preparations for exploratory talks.

Top Turkish and Greek officials have said they will meet Jan. 25 in Istanbul for exploratory talks on bilateral disputes, which include maritime boundaries and drilling rights in the region.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

    Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

  2. Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

    Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

  3. Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

    Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

  5. Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting

    Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting
Recommended
Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away: Op-ed

Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed
Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting

Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting
Turkish, Chinese ties to deepen further: Envoy

Turkish, Chinese ties to deepen further: Envoy
Turkey to host German top diplomat ahead of key meetings with EU

Turkey to host German top diplomat ahead of key meetings with EU
Turkey welcomes decision to hold elections in Palestine

Turkey welcomes decision to hold elections in Palestine
France’s Macron sends letter to improve ties with Turkey

France’s Macron sends letter to improve ties with Turkey
WORLD Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detained top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Jan. 17 when he flew back to Russia months after barely surviving a poisoning attack, prompting a new wave of Western condemnation.
ECONOMY Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkey's central government saved around 66.5 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) in 2020, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on Jan. 18, citing budget balance figures which beat the year's target.
SPORTS Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil on his way to Istanbul to complete Fenerbahçe move, the club announced on Jan. 17.