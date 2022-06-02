Turkey condemns Germany for statements over dispute with Greece

ANKARA

Turkish foreign ministry “strongly condemned and rejected the unfounded” statements made by the German Chancellery against Turkey.

“Instead of making biased statements that do not comply with the spirit of the Alliance, we expect Germany to invite Greece to act in accordance with international treaties,” Foreign Minister Spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said.

Germany’s participation in the “smear campaign” against Turkey, falling into the “provocation trap” of Greece, is unacceptable, said his statement.

“We will continue to defend our sovereignty against violation of our country’s airspace, harassment of our aircraft in Turkish and international airspace by Greece, who is disregarding the NATO Alliance,” stated the spokesperson.

Greece is the only country in the world claiming an airspace larger than the breadth of her territorial waters, said Bilgiç and added that describing the flights conducted in international airspace between 6 – 10 NM as “violation of Greek airspace” based on this unlawful claim is “obliviousness.”

If there is an actor that threatens the sovereignty of its neighbor and regional security and stability, it is Greece, and Athens Greece militarizes the islands in close proximity to Turkey, in breach of the 1923 Lausanne and 1947 Paris Peace Treaties, he said.

Furthermore, Greece maintains its “unlawful and unjust stance” that it can unilaterally extend its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea beyond 6 NM which is against the vital interests of Turkey and the freedom of navigation, Bilgiç noted.

“Turkey has no claim on others’ territory. However, we should not be expected to turn a blind eye to threats against the security of our people, by Greece’s apparent breach of the profoundly clear provisions of international treaties concerning demilitarization,” the spokesperson explained.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Turkey to exercise restraint towards Greece as tensions between the two countries have flared, the German government spokesperson said on June 1.

“The chancellor is of the opinion that, given the current situation, it is necessary for all NATO allies to stand together and refrain from provocations among themselves,” the spokesperson said at a news conference.

“Invading Greek airspace and flying over Greek islands is not okay, it seems counterproductive and against the spirit of the alliance,” said the spokesperson.