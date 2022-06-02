Turkey condemns Germany for statements over dispute with Greece

  • June 02 2022 11:10:00

Turkey condemns Germany for statements over dispute with Greece

ANKARA
Turkey condemns Germany for statements over dispute with Greece

Turkish foreign ministry “strongly condemned and rejected the unfounded” statements made by the German Chancellery against Turkey.

“Instead of making biased statements that do not comply with the spirit of the Alliance, we expect Germany to invite Greece to act in accordance with international treaties,” Foreign Minister Spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said.

Germany’s participation in the “smear campaign” against Turkey, falling into the “provocation trap” of Greece, is unacceptable, said his statement.

“We will continue to defend our sovereignty against violation of our country’s airspace, harassment of our aircraft in Turkish and international airspace by Greece, who is disregarding the NATO Alliance,” stated the spokesperson.

Greece is the only country in the world claiming an airspace larger than the breadth of her territorial waters, said Bilgiç and added that describing the flights conducted in international airspace between 6 – 10 NM as “violation of Greek airspace” based on this unlawful claim is “obliviousness.”

If there is an actor that threatens the sovereignty of its neighbor and regional security and stability, it is Greece, and Athens Greece militarizes the islands in close proximity to Turkey, in breach of the 1923 Lausanne and 1947 Paris Peace Treaties, he said.

Furthermore, Greece maintains its “unlawful and unjust stance” that it can unilaterally extend its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea beyond 6 NM which is against the vital interests of Turkey and the freedom of navigation, Bilgiç noted.

“Turkey has no claim on others’ territory. However, we should not be expected to turn a blind eye to threats against the security of our people, by Greece’s apparent breach of the profoundly clear provisions of international treaties concerning demilitarization,” the spokesperson explained.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Turkey to exercise restraint towards Greece as tensions between the two countries have flared, the German government spokesperson said on June 1.

“The chancellor is of the opinion that, given the current situation, it is necessary for all NATO allies to stand together and refrain from provocations among themselves,” the spokesperson said at a news conference.

“Invading Greek airspace and flying over Greek islands is not okay, it seems counterproductive and against the spirit of the alliance,” said the spokesperson.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  2. Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

    Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

  3. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  4. Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

    Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

  5. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert
Recommended
UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress

Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress
Turkey intensifies efforts to create “food corridor” in Black Sea

Turkey intensifies efforts to create “food corridor” in Black Sea
Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries

Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries
Turkey, Pakistan vow to boost ties on 75th anniversary

Turkey, Pakistan vow to boost ties on 75th anniversary
Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’
WORLD Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months.

ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Authorities have announced hikes in electricity and natural gas prices for households as well as industrial users.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.