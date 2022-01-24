Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

  • January 24 2022 14:42:00

Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

ANKARA
Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Jan. 24 condemned recent Houthi attacks against the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

“We condemn the terrorist acts perpetrated on Jan. 24 with ballistic missiles and drones against civilian targets in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said in a written statement.

“We demand that these attacks, which constitute a clear violation of international law, stop immediately,” the ministry added.

Turkey has stepped up to restore its ties with both the Gulf countries recently.

Relations between Turkey and the UAE were heavily strained after a Saudi Arabia-led blockade on Qatar by Arab nations, including the UAE, lasted from mid-2017 to early last year. Doha is one of Ankara’s closest allies.

The UAE and Turkey backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict, where a fragile ceasefire has been in place since October 2020.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan oversaw the signing of several investments and cooperation deals on Nov. 24 last year.

The relations between Ankara and Riyadh hit an all-time low over the 2018 killing in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2, 2018, after he entered the consulate to get documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting outside. Turkish officials allege Khashoggi, who had written critically about Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for The Washington Post, was killed by a team of Saudi agents and then dismembered with a bone saw.

Attack,

ECONOMY Tesla plans to sell its fours models in Turkey

Tesla plans to sell its fours models in Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

    Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

  2. Excavation works in unique lake stir fury

    Excavation works in unique lake stir fury

  3. TV journalist arrested for ‘insulting’ president

    TV journalist arrested for ‘insulting’ president

  4. Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister

    Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister

  5. Historical Istanbul cemetery plundered by treasure hunters

    Historical Istanbul cemetery plundered by treasure hunters
Recommended
Slain Turkish journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 29th anniversary

Slain Turkish journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 29th anniversary
Turkey covered in white blanket after heavy snowfall, blizzards

Turkey covered in white blanket after heavy snowfall, blizzards
Prominent school carrying out social project for kids in need

Prominent school carrying out social project for kids in need
Animal blood may be used in restoration processes

Animal blood may be used in restoration processes
Excavation works in unique lake stir fury

Excavation works in unique lake stir fury
Holidaymakers flock to ski resorts for mid-term break

Holidaymakers flock to ski resorts for mid-term break
WORLD Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’: WHO

Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’: WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the COVID-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director says
ECONOMY Tesla plans to sell its fours models in Turkey

Tesla plans to sell its fours models in Turkey

The U.S. electric carmaker Tesla plans to introduce all of its four models, Model X, Model Y, Model 3 and Model S, to the Turkish market this year
SPORTS Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray’s woeful Turkish Süper Lig season hit a new low on Jan. 23 when the Istanbul club lost 2-1 to leader Trabzonspor at home