Turkey committed to resuming face-to-face education: Minister

  • August 20 2021 09:06:48

Turkey committed to resuming face-to-face education: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey committed to resuming face-to-face education: Minister

Turkey will resume face-to-face learning five days a week beginning Sept. 6, the nation’s education minister said on Aug. 19. 

Mahmut Özer said the country wants to continue full-time face-to-face learning unless health conditions dictate otherwise.

"Education in schools will be carried out without reducing class hours while being committed to the entire existing curriculum," said Özer.

He said the vaccination rate for teachers who received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine is 80.34% as of Wednesday, and the rate is 69.73% for a second jab.

Özer also said vaccinations will not be mandatory but necessary measures will be taken by the Health Ministry.

School administrations will provide masks to students and school personnel free of charge in case anyone needs them.

Turkey has administered more than 87 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since launching a mass immunization campaign in January.

According to the Health Ministry, the country confirmed 19,320 new infections and 216 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 14,743 more patients recovered.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that PCR tests, which will be mandatory for unvaccinated teachers, staff, and university students when academic activities resume Sept. 6, will be conducted for free at public hospitals.

pandemic, face to face,

WORLD China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey joins EU COVID pass system

    Turkey joins EU COVID pass system

  2. Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

    Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

  3. Turkey helps senior Afghan officials leave country

    Turkey helps senior Afghan officials leave country

  4. Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

    Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

  5. UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport

    UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport
Recommended
UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport

UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport
Turkish defense minister holds talks with foreign counterparts

Turkish defense minister holds talks with foreign counterparts
Four former Turkish generals jailed for 1997 postmodern coup

Four former Turkish generals jailed for 1997 'postmodern' coup
Turkeys primary goal is stability, security of Afghanistan: Erdoğan

Turkey's primary goal is stability, security of Afghanistan: Erdoğan

Penguins fed twice a day with fish in Bursa Zoo

Penguins fed twice a day with fish in Bursa Zoo
76 pct of pollution in Marmara Sea comes from Istanbul, shows research

76 pct of pollution in Marmara Sea comes from Istanbul, shows research
WORLD China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

Chinese astronauts edged into space on Aug. 19 to add the finishing touches to a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station.
ECONOMY Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Racking up 6.5 billion Turkish Liras ($762.2 million) in revenues with an increase of 47 percent year on year in the first half of 2021, Doğan Holding has increased its cash pile, according to a company statement sent to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Aug. 18.
SPORTS Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.