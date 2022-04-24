Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  • April 24 2022 14:29:00

Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

ANKARA
Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian civilian and military aircraft that carry troops to Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on April 23.

Turkey and Russia have “agreed to suspend the use of the airspace for Russian military aircraft and even civilian aircraft carrying soldiers to Syria,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters aboard his flight to Uruguay.

Turkey had been giving permissions in three-month intervals, and the last note was until April, he said, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had informed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and then the flights were suspended.

The minister emphasized that Ankara has been keeping dialogue channels open regarding the ongoing Ukrainian war and managing the issues such as the requirements of the Montreux Convention for the Black Sea through this dialogue process with relevant countries.

He recalled that Russia had permission to pass four warships through the Turkish straits before it staged war on Ukraine, but they complied with Turkey’s request to cancel the passage because the convention required so.

The passage of NATO warships for a pre-planned exercise in the region was also canceled over Turkey’s demand, Çavuşoğlu added.

Elaborating on Turkey’s ongoing talks to receive F-16 fighter jets from the U.S., the minister said, “There is definitely a constructive attitude in the administration regarding the F-16s. They want to solve this. Discussions on these modernization kits and the sale of new F-16s are also going well.”

Turkey had demanded to purchase 40 new F-16 jet fighters and around 80 modernization kits in a bid to keep its air fleet intact after it was excluded from the joint F-35 fifth-generation fighter jet program due to its deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Mevlut Cavusoglu,

TURKEY Turkey reports 2,277 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Turkey reports 2,277 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  2. Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

    Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop

    Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop

  5. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate
Recommended
Turkey reports 2,277 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Turkey reports 2,277 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths
Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate
Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community
Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop

Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop
President Erdoğan, Dutch PM Rutte discuss Ukraine war over phone

President Erdoğan, Dutch PM Rutte discuss Ukraine war over phone
WORLD Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

Ukraine’s leader petitioned for more powerful Western weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital Sunday and Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops holding out in the battered port city of Mariupol.

ECONOMY Losing Russian energy would weigh on Europe’s economy: IMF official

Losing Russian energy would weigh on Europe’s economy: IMF official

Europe can get by without Russian gas for six months, but beyond that, the economic impact would be severe, a senior IMF official told AFP.

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.