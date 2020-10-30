Turkey calls to dedicate 2021 to health staff

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Honoring the efforts of medical workers against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's health minister on Oct. 30. called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to designate 2021 as the international year of healthcare professionals.

"In order to crown the sacrifices of our healthcare professionals, we voiced our proposal to make 2021 the Year of Health Workers worldwide through diplomatic channels to the World Health Organization," Fahrettin Koca said at the Turkic Council's Health Scientific Board Meeting.

Citing the rising coronavirus statistics across the world, Koca said such surges have remained under control in Turkey since the beginning of the pandemic.

Turkey, overall, has been successful in the face of the pandemic with its strong health infrastructure and devoted healthcare professionals under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he added.