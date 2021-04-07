Turkey blocks assets of 377 members of terrorist groups

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey blocked the assets of 377 people early on April 7, including ringleaders and 'high-ranking executives' of the PKK and FETÖ terrorist organizations.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that the assets in Turkey of members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, ISIL, the PKK and the far-left DHKP-C terror group have been blocked.

Among the 205 FETÖ members whose assets were blocked, the name of Fetullah Gulen, the head of the FETÖ terrorist organization, stood out.

The assets of 77 PKK members, nine DHKP-C members and 86 members of the ISIL terror group were also blocked, according to the ministry.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.