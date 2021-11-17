Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

ANKARA

Turkey defeated Montenegro 2-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications Group G match on Nov. 16.

Montenegro started the match at home very fast and drew first blood in the third minute with Fatos Beqiraj at Podgorica City Stadium.

Turkey's response came in the 22nd minute with Kerem Aktürkoğlu. The first half ended 1-1.

The Crescent-Stars took the lead when Orhun Kökçü got lucky as his shot was deflected and went into the Montenegro goal in the 60th minute.

Montenegrins missed a chance to equalize when Turkish defender Çağlar Soyuncu kept the ball off the goal line in the 64th minute.

Çağlar Soyuncu's header on a cross from Hakan ÇalhanoĞlu was saved by Montenegro’s goalie Matija Sarkic in the 82nd minute.

Turkey qualified for the FIFA World Cup playoffs as the Netherlands is at the top spot with 23 points after defeating Norway 2-0. Turkey took the second spot in Group G with 21 points.

Potential opponents for Turkey in the playoff round will be Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Scotland, Russia or Wales.

The playoff matches will be held between March 24 and 29.

Tuesday Results:

Bosnia and Herzegovina-Ukraine: 0-2

Wales-Belgium: 1-1

Czech Republic-Estonia: 2-0

Gibraltar-Latvia: 1-3

Montenegro-Turkey: 1-2

Netherlands-Norway: 2-0

Finland-France: 0-2