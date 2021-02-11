Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

  • February 11 2021 09:12:07

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s National Para Athletics Team won three medals on Feb. 10 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. 

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled said in a statement that Hamide Doğangün claimed the gold in the women's 800-meter race with 1.56.60 while Zeynep Acet clinched a silver medal with 2.14.84 in the same event.

Also, Abdullah Ilgaz won a bronze medal, finishing the men’s 100-meter race with 11.95.

