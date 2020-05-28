Turkey backs firms in their digital transformation

ANKARA

Turkey will back and support firms financially in their move toward digital transformation, thus preparing the economy for further digitalization amid the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s trade minister said on May 27.

In order to encourage our companies to e-export, the government will bear their membership expenses with e-commerce platforms by 80% in 2020, and 60% in the following years, Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

She added that expenditures of parent organizations representing the Turkish business world for participation in virtual fairs and delegations will also be supported by 50%.

Noting that the practice of doing business during the virus outbreak has changed radically, she emphasized that the government has developed a new support mechanism to make its businesses more resistant to calamities, and increase e-exports, the practice of receiving and processing orders online from customers in foreign countries.

Turkey is working to facilitate access to digital technologies and to expand the smart industry, supporting the companies with incentives and grants in their digital transformation.